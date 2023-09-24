SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached at $750 million, the seventh-largest in the lottery’s history, ahead of Saturday’s night drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $350.6 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers are 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the...
18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash
The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs victim of Atlas St. homicide
South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources is discussing plans to combat dwindling blue...
Changes coming to blue crab fishing in the Lowcountry
Two men were arrested after they were accused of killing a seagull with a large stick on Folly...
Two arrested for killing seagull on the beach
Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at approximately 6:15...
Tropical Storm Ophelia makes NC landfall, brings cooler weather to Lowcountry

Latest News

Charleston County and the city of Charleston are hosting a “Drive Electric Charleston” event to...
City, Charleston Co. officials to host joint electric vehicle education event
The Annual Sweet Tea Festival brings thousands of community members together every year to help...
Thousands celebrate 10-year-milestone for Summerville Sweet Tea Festival
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says they are investigating a hunting...
1 person injured in a hunting accident in Williamsburg County
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government