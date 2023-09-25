SC Lottery
Charleston Police looking for missing teen

Kaylin Harrell, 14, was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday, officials say.
Kaylin Harrell was reported missing by her family on Friday, police say.(Charleston Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Kaylin Harrell was reported missing by her family on Friday, police say. She was last seen around 12:45 p.m. in the area of West Ashley High School on Friday.

She is described has being five-foot-four with blonde hair.

If anyone has seen her, you’re asked to contact the on-duty Central Detective at 843-720-2422 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

