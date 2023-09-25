Charleston Police looking for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Kaylin Harrell was reported missing by her family on Friday, police say. She was last seen around 12:45 p.m. in the area of West Ashley High School on Friday.

She is described has being five-foot-four with blonde hair.

If anyone has seen her, you’re asked to contact the on-duty Central Detective at 843-720-2422 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

