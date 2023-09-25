City of Georgetown hires law firm for investigation into ‘forever chemicals’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Georgetown on Monday announced it would retain council for its investigation into “forever chemicals” found in drinking water.

The city announced that Friedmand Dazzio and Zulanas, P.C. would represent the city, evaluate the impact of the chemicals and provide guidance on appropriate actions.

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances are found in many products such as nonstick cookware, firefighting foam and waterproof clothing.

PFAS are a group of compounds that are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from water. They don’t degrade in the environment and are linked to a broad range of health issues, including low birth weight and kidney cancer.

Officials say new maximum contaminant levels on PFAS could require large investments in water systems to filter out the chemicals.

Last month, Attorney General Alan Wilson called for the companies he claims are responsible for polluting the state’s drinking water and natural resources with toxic chemicals to be held accountable.

South Carolina joined dozens of other states in suing major manufacturers, alleging they knowingly harmed the state’s environment and its people.

The Environmental Protection Agency in March proposed strict limits on two common types, PFOA and PFOS, and said it wanted to regulate four others. Water providers would be responsible for monitoring their systems for the chemicals.

In June, chemical company 3M reached a $10.3 billion settlement over contamination to water systems.

Three other companies — DuPont de Nemours Inc. and spinoffs Chemours Co. and Corteva Inc. — reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve PFAS complaints by about 300 drinking water providers. A number of states, airports, firefighter training facilities and private well owners also have sued.

The cases are pending in U.S. District Court in Charleston, South Carolina, where Judge Richard Gergel is overseeing thousands of complaints alleging PFAS damages.

