Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 26-year-old man died early Saturday morning in a shooting.

Francisco Javier Antonio Francisco, from the North Charleston area, died at the scene of the shooting off Stall Road Saturday.

North Charleston Police responded to the area at 3:01 a.m. Saturday and found Francisco lying in the grass outside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound, an incident report states.

There has been no word on arrests.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

