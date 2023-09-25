SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in North Charleston

North Charleston Police said they responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning that...
North Charleston Police said they responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning that left a 26-year-old man dead.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 26-year-old man died early Saturday morning in a shooting.

Francisco Javier Antonio Francisco, from the North Charleston area, died at the scene of the shooting off Stall Road Saturday.

North Charleston Police responded to the area at 3:01 a.m. Saturday and found Francisco lying in the grass outside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound, an incident report states.

There has been no word on arrests.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center says it expects Tropical Storm Philippe to reach borderline...
Tropical Storm Philippe strengthens, another system being watched
Georgetown County deputies released this security camera footage of a man they say is a suspect...
Georgetown Co. deputies searching for man in armed robbery
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
The Annual Sweet Tea Festival brings thousands of community members together every year to help...
Thousands celebrate 10-year-milestone for Summerville Sweet Tea Festival

Latest News

Trump will be the third presidential candidate to visit Dorchester County.
VIDEO: Trump makes appeal to SC voters to stay front-runner in GOP primary field
Donald Trump lands in Atlanta for historic booking
Trump’s visit expected to impact traffic around Summerville Monday
Dorchester County deputies are warning of traffic delays ahead of former President Donald...
VIDEO: Trump’s visit expected to impact traffic around Summerville Monday
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an interview at the South Carolina State House in...
Trump makes appeal to SC voters to stay front-runner in GOP primary field