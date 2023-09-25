Crews rescue 3 from overturned vessel in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District rescued three people after their watercraft overturned in Bull’s Bay.

Firefighters responded just before noon on Sunday and set up a staging area at Garris Landing.

With assistance from Charleston County EMS, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and volunteers from U.S. Fish and Game and the Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad they located the boaters in the area of Venning Creek.

The three boaters were taken to Garris Landing where they were checked out by medical personnel.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.