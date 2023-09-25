Here’s how to check what races you’re eligible to vote in

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Election Day is less than 43 days away, and early voting is even sooner, so it’s important to check which races you’re eligible to vote in.

Mel Brewer says he tried to vote in the Senate District 42 runoff election recently but was turned away.

“The only thing I got was my voter registration card that said 42 and it’s an old one,” he explained.

Though Brewer has not moved, his district changed after 2012.

Voter registration cards are not sent out frequently.

“There’s green ones. They’re blue ones, those change over time based on census data. So you may have one from the 70s. I’ve seen them and they actually still list the social security number of the voter on there. We don’t do that anymore,” Executive Director of the Charleston County Board of Elections Isaac Cramer explained.

Elections offices can provide a new up-to-date card if requested.

Municipal elections can also get confusing, Cramer says.

For Brewer, that means that despite living at a North Charleston address, he is in unincorporated territory or a “donut hole” and isn’t eligible to vote in the mayoral election.

An easy-to-use resource is scvotes.gov, which by importing your county, name, date of birth and the last four digits of your social security number, will provide details on what races you are eligible to vote in, your polling location and more.

It’s also a good way to check that your information is correct, especially after a move to a new address. If your information has changed and it’s not up to date when you go to the polls, your ballot could be a “challenge ballot.”

“To avoid those complications on Election Day, being vote ready means you get to cast your ballot and it’s ready to be counted that night when they tabulate the results. If you don’t do that, your ballot may not count because of not qualifying for that election,” Cramer said.

Though it took Brewer by surprise, he’s urging other voters to make sure they do their homework before the polls open.

“I would urge people to check and make sure you got your proper registration identification,” he said.

Voters can also verify this information and learn how to register to vote by calling their local election office:

The deadline to register to vote in South Carolina is less than two weeks away on Oct. 8.

Election Day is Nov. 7 and early voting begins Oct. 23.

