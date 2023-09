Hot start to the last week of September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a sunny and very warm start to the last week of September!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Hit or Miss Rain Possible. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Hit or Miss Rain Possible. High 80.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Small Chance of Rain. High 80.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Small Chance of Rain. High 81.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.