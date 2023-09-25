SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Let us not fall asleep at the wheel’: Charleston NAACP opens doors to new facility

The Charleston NAACP Branch opened its doors Sunday to a new facility in the heart of downtown...
The Charleston NAACP Branch opened its doors Sunday to a new facility in the heart of downtown Charleston.(live 5)
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston NAACP Branch opened its doors Sunday to a new facility in the heart of downtown Charleston.

Members shed light on the move to a new space on the corner of Spring Street and Rutledge Avenue with the hope of bringing a wider range of care to underrepresented communities.

“We have moved around because of the community,” Branch President Dorothy Jenkins said. “We want to be in the heart of the city. It’s important to have a face and a place easily accessible to the community members.”

Dozens of members and the public welcomed the new facility with a special dedication and commitment to success.

“We can go through the history of Charleston and see how much work is needed. As we are now in this 21st century, there is much work to be done,” Branch Treasurer Jerome Clemons said.

The branch has served people of color in the Charleston area for more than 100 years.

In that time frame the organization has addressed race-based discrimination within health care, employment, incarceration, education and more.

“We are all entitled to the same reciprocities, the same privileges, the same rights,” Jenkins said.

The oldest and largest nationwide civil rights coalition sits with years of progress behind it.

Always working to advocate… bring awareness… and balance out the scale.

“Let us not fall asleep at the wheel,” Clemons said.

The branch encourages anyone who is interested in learning more about the Charleston NAACP to stop by the new location on Spring Street or come to one of their meetings.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center says it expects Tropical Storm Philippe to reach borderline...
Tropical Storm Philippe strengthens, another system being watched
Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at approximately 6:15...
Tropical Storm Ophelia makes NC landfall, brings cooler weather to Lowcountry
Three Mount Pleasant mothers are leading a fight for a state child luring law after an incident...
Mothers petition for child luring law after incident in Mount Pleasant park
The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs victim of Atlas St. homicide
South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources is discussing plans to combat dwindling blue...
Changes coming to blue crab fishing in the Lowcountry

Latest News

Charleston County and the city of Charleston are hosting a “Drive Electric Charleston” event to...
City, Charleston Co. officials to host joint electric vehicle education event
The Annual Sweet Tea Festival brings thousands of community members together every year to help...
Thousands celebrate 10-year-milestone for Summerville Sweet Tea Festival
The North Charleston Police Department says Rivers Avenue westbound is shut down after a...
Crash closes portion of Rivers Ave. in North Charleston
Three Mount Pleasant mothers are leading a fight for a state child luring law after an incident...
Mothers petition for child luring law after incident in Mount Pleasant park