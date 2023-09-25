SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

LIVE: Trump to campaign in Summerville; visit expected to affect traffic

By Steven Ardary and Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are warning of traffic delays ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to the Lowcountry.

Trump will be speaking at Sportsman Boats Monday afternoon, his first visit to South Carolina since speaking at the Silver Elephant Gala last month.

Deputies said delays should be expected on Highway 78 from Summerville east of Berlin G. Myers Parkway to Jedburg Road at Mallard Road.

Drivers in the area are asked to search for alternate routes if they don’t live or work along Highway 78 and are encouraged to use other entrances to neighborhoods in the area.

Trump is expected to begin speaking at around 3 p.m.

Traffic delays are expected to last through about 5 p.m. Monday but the delays could be extended.

Dorchester County deputies are warning of traffic delays ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center says it expects Tropical Storm Philippe to reach borderline...
Tropical Storm Philippe strengthens, another system being watched
Georgetown County deputies released this security camera footage of a man they say is a suspect...
Georgetown Co. deputies searching for man in armed robbery
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
The Annual Sweet Tea Festival brings thousands of community members together every year to help...
Thousands celebrate 10-year-milestone for Summerville Sweet Tea Festival

Latest News

Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly Sunday night shooting
Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District rescued three people after their watercraft...
Crews rescue 3 from overturned vessel in Charleston County
North Charleston Police said they responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning that...
Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 26-year-old man died early Saturday morning in a...
VIDEO: Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in North Charleston