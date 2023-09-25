SC Lottery
Low pressure to bring clouds and showers to the Lowcountry this week

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak front and a couple upper level disturbances will begin to change our weather starting tomorrow. Clouds will increase and there will be the chance of a few showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will still be very warm in the upper 80s. The temps will begin to cool starting Wednesday when highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Hit or miss rain will be possible on Wednesday and the chance of rain may continue into Thursday and Friday. Right now, it appears that dry weather may be around for another weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe is located in the eastern Atlantic, not close to any land areas at this time. Philippe is forecast to begin turning to the north by the weekend and will likely weaken with time. Behind Philippe is another tropical wave that has a high chance of developing over the next 7 days. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 69.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Hit or Miss Rain Possible. High 88, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Hit or Miss Rain Possible. High 80, Low 67.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Small Chance of Rain. High 80, Low 65.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Small Chance of Rain. High 82, Low 65.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83, Low 64.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83, Low 62.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

