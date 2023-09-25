SC Lottery
More tourists visiting, spending more money during Charleston trips

By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest tourism numbers show that more people are visiting the Charleston area, and they are spending more money during their stay.

Explore Charleston leaders said Monday that tourism alone brings an estimated $12.8 billion to the economy.

They add the average adult visiting the area is spending $1,026 on their trip. They said that’s up from previous years and hope the trend continues.

Chairman Dan Blumenstock, who owns several hotels in the area, said they are going after the quality of visitors, not quantity.

Still, last year, there were 7.68 million visitors to the Lowcountry. That’s 250,000 more than the pre-pandemic record.

Blumenstock said some driving factors are the expanded flights at the airport, the area’s food scene and new attractions, like the International African American Museum.

He also said they are seeing more business-related travel due to the business development that has been ongoing.

All this, Blumenstock said, allows more people to come in and spend more while they’re here.

“That’s exciting for us that are in the business, within hospitality,” Blumenstock said. “I think the latest statistic is there’s 51,000 employees that help support our market, so when you’re looking at this, we’re talking employment of people also to help support that.”

Officials said the average stay in Charleston is three nights. Tourism in the Lowcountry is most active between March and October.

