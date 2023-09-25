SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigate deadly Sunday night shooting

Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North...
Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North Charleston.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North Charleston.

Police were passing the area of Bream Street at approximately 7:27 p.m. Sunday when officers spotted a 19-year-old man lying on the ground in a parking lot, according to an incident report.

Officers reported seeing “a lot of blood” and quickly tried to tend to the victim’s wounds, the report states.

Charleston County EMS and the North Charleston Fire Department also responded. The redacted report states EMS took the victim to MUSC.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said no arrests have been made in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

