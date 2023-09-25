SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC gas prices see modest drop over past week

Gas prices in South Carolina have fallen nearly 8 cents over the past week to an average of...
Gas prices in South Carolina have fallen nearly 8 cents over the past week to an average of $3.31 per gallon.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina have fallen nearly 8 cents over the past week to an average of $3.31 per gallon.

The 7.9-cent drop means prices in the Palmetto State are 6.4 cents lower than a month ago but still remain 14.7 cents higher than one year ago.

GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in the state was priced at $3.03 while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of 86 cents per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $3.19 per gallon.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

“It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off. But, new and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic. For diesel prices, however, the opposite is playing out, with prices that continue to rise as demand for diesel strengthens. Overall, the largest issues impacting gas prices remain refinery disruptions, but also the price of oil, which has held around $90 per barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintain significant production cuts.”

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gasoline fell 3.1 cents over the past week to an average of $3.80. The national average is up 1.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Nationally, the price for a gallon of diesel rose 9.9 cents to an average of $4.53 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center says it expects Tropical Storm Philippe to reach borderline...
Tropical Storm Philippe strengthens, another system being watched
Georgetown County deputies released this security camera footage of a man they say is a suspect...
Georgetown Co. deputies searching for man in armed robbery
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
The Annual Sweet Tea Festival brings thousands of community members together every year to help...
Thousands celebrate 10-year-milestone for Summerville Sweet Tea Festival

Latest News

Trump will be the third presidential candidate to visit Dorchester County.
VIDEO: Trump makes appeal to SC voters to stay front-runner in GOP primary field
Donald Trump lands in Atlanta for historic booking
Trump’s visit expected to impact traffic around Summerville Monday
Dorchester County deputies are warning of traffic delays ahead of former President Donald...
VIDEO: Trump’s visit expected to impact traffic around Summerville Monday
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an interview at the South Carolina State House in...
Trump makes appeal to SC voters to stay front-runner in GOP primary field