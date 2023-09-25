SC Lottery
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’

Thanks to the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides Program, Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday. (Source: KOVR, Isaac Taylor, Caliber Collision, CNN)
By Ashley Sharp, KOVR
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) – For six months, a California father biked 16 miles every day to get to and from work. But thanks to the kindness of others, his life is much easier with a new set of wheels.

Isaac Taylor’s family car was totaled in an accident. Ever since, he’s ridden his bike every day – eight miles there and eight miles home.

After working his overnight 10-hour shift and biking home in the morning, Taylor would then walk his young kids to school.

“It was early in the morning after working a full graveyard shift, 10-hour shift. It was very tough,” he said.

But Taylor knew he had to do it. He’s a single father of six, and a father figure to even more.

“I’ve been through a lot. So, struggle is just part of getting to the next big thing,” he said.

Thanks to the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides Program and nonprofit Family Promise of Sacramento – along with help from Caliber Collision and Travelers Insurance – Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.

He said he “cried like a baby.”

“How could I feel like I deserve it? Knowing there are people that go through worse situations than I am in. How did I become so fortunate?” he said.

But Taylor is no stranger to hardship. For years, he was in and out of homelessness. Thankfully, he’s on his feet now and doing well.

“I have peace. I have a peace of mind,” he said.

The Recycled Rides program has gifted more than 3,000 cars to people in need since its inception in 2007.

“It’s amazing, I’m living the dream right now. This is my best life right now,” Taylor said.

Copyright 2023 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

