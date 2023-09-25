SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Some Lahaina residents allowed to return to deadly wildfire burn zone

On Monday, some Lahaina residents will be allowed to go into the burn zone to see what’s left of their homes.
By Eddie Dowd and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Some Hawaii residents were allowed to go into the wildfire burn zone on Monday to see what’s left of their Lahaina homes.

Those who lived in Zone 1-C on Kaniau Road were allowed in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s the first time residents have been escorted in since the Aug. 8 fires.

Residents going into the burn zone Monday were given a bag from the Maui Department of Health (DOH) that includes items like gloves, goggles and personal protective equipment, or PPE, that covers the entire body from the feet all the way up to the head.

Dr. Lorrin Pang, with the Maui DOH, said it’s the bare minimum to ensure safety for people going into buildings.

The concern is with toxic dust or soot from the August fires that melted through things like TVs and walls. That soot is now believed to be lying on the ground with potential toxins.

Pang said they don’t know just how dangerous the toxic dust might be or if there are long-term health risks that come with exposure.

“They want to go in. There’s going to be dust. How much dust is too much dust? We do not know,” Pang said. “I would tell them, ‘Read what happened after 9/11.’ They thought there would not be long-term side effects, but the cancers show way later for people who worked that day.”

The Maui DOH hopes to have around 7,000 of the PPE bags ready for Monday.

Officials said they are getting help from the Boy Scouts of America to put them together.

Pang pointed out that PPE is not meant to be used more than once. If it is, it could do more harm than good.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center says it expects Tropical Storm Philippe to reach borderline...
Tropical Storm Philippe strengthens, another system being watched
Former President Donald Trump visited Summerville for a campaign event Monday predicting a...
‘We’re going to break our own record,’ Trump tells SC voters
Georgetown County deputies released this security camera footage of a man they say is a suspect...
Georgetown Co. deputies searching for man in armed robbery
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
North Charleston Police said they responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning that...
Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Video circulating on social media shows a student bleeding after a reported stabbing incident...
Stall High School student stabbed, 2nd student in custody
Explore Charleston officials said the average adult visiting the area is spending $1,026 on...
More tourists visiting, spending more money during Charleston trips
ROTC members said that coming to the event further motivated their military decisions. The...
‘This is sort of a tearjerker’: Nearly 50 war veterans honored with recreated homecoming
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.
US military captures key Islamic State militant during helicopter raid in Syria