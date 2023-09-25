Stall High School student stabbed, 2nd student in custody

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District said a Stall High School student was hospitalized Monday afternoon in a stabbing incident.

In a message sent to parents, the district stated one student stabbed another with a knife during a fight in a hallway.

“While I can’t go into many more details about the incident, I can confirm EMS transported one student, and the other student involved was quickly detained by law enforcement,” Principal Steve Larson said in a message sent to parents. “We believe this situation was connected to an earlier interaction related to one of the individuals involved; this was not random nor a school-wide threat.”

Larson said the school will follow the district’s disciplinary protocol “to address the matter thoroughly.”

Videos and photos circulating on social media show a student with an apparent stab wound and blood streaked on the floor at Stall High School where the Charleston County School District confirmed a student was stabbed earlier Monday afternoon. (Provided)

He said the school will conduct an eLearning day on Tuesday to allow the staff to “meet to review any relevant information, discuss any additional protocols needed for Wednesday, and provide on-demand mental health support for anyone needing it.”

Afterschool activities for Monday and Tuesday are canceled.

As of Monday afternoon, North Charleston Police have released no details on the incident.

The message sent to parents did not identify either student, provide their ages, or indicate any potential charges the student in custody would face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

