Trump’s visit expected to impact traffic around Summerville Monday

Dorchester County deputies are warning of traffic delays ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to the Lowcountry.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are warning of traffic delays ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to the Lowcountry.

Trump will be speaking at Sportsman Boats Monday afternoon, his first visit to South Carolina since speaking at the Silver Elephant Gala last month.

Deputies said delays should be expected on Highway 78 from Summerville east of Berlin G. Myers Parkway to Jedburg Road at Mallard Road.

Drivers in the area are asked to search for alternate routes if they don’t live or work along Highway 78 and are encouraged to use other entrances to neighborhoods in the area.

Delays are expected to last between noon and 5 p.m. Monday but the delays could be extended.

