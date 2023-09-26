SC Lottery
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 South Carolina teens, officials say

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 3 teens in South Carolina. (WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Tiffany Rigby and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – Authorities in South Carolina said a third suspect — a 14-year-old boy — was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed three teenagers and hurt one.

On Sunday, Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road, where they encountered four people with gunshot wounds.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the deceased victims were Caleb Wise and Jakobe Fanning, both 16 years old, and Dre’von Riley, 17.

Deputies said Wise, Fanning and Riley died at the hospital. The fourth victim, a 14-year-old, was released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s department said Monday that Jahkeem Griffin and Karlos Gibson, both 17 years old, were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting. The department announced the third arrest Tuesday.

Deputies said all three suspects are facing the same charges of three counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a handgun under the age of 18.

Both Griffin and Gibson will be tried as adults due to their age, but the 14-year-old, whose name is not being released because of his age, will go to family court, where a judge will decide whether he also will be tried as an adult.

During a news conference Monday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the shooting happened over a burglary that took place a couple of years ago.

“A beef that just continues to grow, then young people decide that they’re going to solve it by shooting,” Lott said.

According to court records, both Griffin and Gibson appeared in court at 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The judge moved their case to general sessions court, where a bond hearing for both teens will be held Nov. 8.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

