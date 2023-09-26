SC Lottery
American Red Cross seeking blood, platelet donations amid national shortage

The American Red Cross says they are going through a national blood and platelet shortage and are asking for people for their help.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross says they are going through a national blood and platelet shortage and are asking for people for their help.

The organization said Tuesday they have to collect around 10,000 additional donations to cut into the nationwide shortage. They said donors of all blood types are needed, especially those who are type O and those giving platelets.

The organization said they saw a massive shortfall of nationwide donations last month.

Dr. Baia Lasky, the Red Cross’ medical director, said a victim of a car accident can use as much as 100 units of blood as part of their recovery.

They add hospital patients will be the first priority to receive blood, such as cancer patients and mothers who may have just given birth.

The Red Cross said the blood supply dropped by about 25% in late summer due to a variety of reasons.

“It can look like a few different things. People vacation during the summer months,” Regional Communications Manager Saskia Lindsay said. “People are taking care of their children who are on summer break. Hurricane Idalia slammed the Southeast, which caused hundreds of blood drive cancellations, which obviously resulted in the Red Cross collecting far less blood.”

Anyone who donates blood starting from Oct. 1 through Oct. 20 will be given a $15 Amazon gift card.

To find out where the upcoming blood drive locations are in your neighborhood, click here.

