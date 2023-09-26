Berkeley Co. deputies charge man in shooting that injured 2

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old in connection with a shooting.

Cedric Myers, of Wando, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

Deputies responded Friday at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Clements Ferry Road where a possible drive-by shooting had been reported. The first deputies to arrive reported seeing multiple shell casings in the parking lot and property damage to several businesses.

Deputies then received calls from East Cooper Medical Center and Roper St. Francis in Mount Pleasant, each reporting a shooting victim, Drayton said.

The preliminary investigation led to Myers’ arrest, she said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.

