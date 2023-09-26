SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave

During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric...
During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on leave.(live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees has voted to place its superintended on paid administrative leave.

During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on leave.

The reasoning behind the administrative leave was not immediately clear.

Earlier this month, a special called meeting was held by the district to discuss Gallien’s contract. The meeting raised questions from board and community members alike.

The members claimed there was “a lack of transparency” over what they called a “secretive special called meeting.”

Board members Courtney Waters, Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, Daron Lee Calhoun II and Dr. Carol Tempel called for a news conference on Sept. 11. They said the “Moms for Liberty faction of the board” called for the meeting. The group claimed they “have not been privy to the purpose of the meeting or told why the superintendent’s contract is being discussed.” They claimed other board members “coordinated to set the meeting without informing” the other four members.

Gallien’s contract began on July 1, when he became the highest-paid employee in the Charleston County School District’s history with a salary of $275,000. After the first year, his salary will increase by 2% annually.

Don Kennedy, the district’s former superintendent, was making $246,595. Kennedy succeeded Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, who was making $241,993 when she left the district in 2021.

You can watch the meeting live, here.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.

