Coroner identifies North Charleston man killed in Sunday night shooting

Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North Charleston.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 19-year-old killed in a shooting.

Quindaris Washington-Russ, from North Charleston, died at approximately 9:58 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Washington-Russ was found lying on the ground in a parking lot on Bream Street at approximately 7:27 p.m. Sunday by police passing by the area, an incident report states.

Officers reported seeing “a lot of blood” and quickly tried to tend to the victim’s wounds, the report states.

Charleston County EMS and the North Charleston Fire Department also responded. The redacted report states EMS took the victim to MUSC.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said no arrests have been made in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

