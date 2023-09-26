SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger in October

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time next month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain has brought back the item for a limited time every fall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video circulating on social media shows a student bleeding after a reported stabbing incident...
Stall High School student charged after stabbing another student
Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
‘We’re going to break our own record,’ Trump tells SC voters
During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
North Charleston Police said they responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning that...
Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
FILE - A Target store is seen June 29, 2016, in Hialeah, Fla. Target announced, Tuesday, Sept....
Target to close 9 stores including 3 in San Francisco, citing theft that threatens workers, shoppers
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as Senate unveils bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
As part of this proposed interior makeover, the station would get added flooring, more police...
Proposed renovations in the works for Charleston Fire Station 18