Firefighters respond to Ladson school bus fire

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the C&B Fire Department battled a fire that involved multiple school buses Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the area of Von Oshen Road where they found two buses burning and a third threatened by flames, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Additional units from the North Charleston Fire Department and Pine Ridge Fire Rescue also responded.

There was no word on a cause of the fire, but crews said they were able to contain the fire to two buses.

No injuries were reported.

