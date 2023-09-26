Firefighters respond to Ladson school bus fire
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the C&B Fire Department battled a fire that involved multiple school buses Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the area of Von Oshen Road where they found two buses burning and a third threatened by flames, the agency said in a Facebook post.
Additional units from the North Charleston Fire Department and Pine Ridge Fire Rescue also responded.
There was no word on a cause of the fire, but crews said they were able to contain the fire to two buses.
No injuries were reported.
