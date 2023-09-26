FIRST ALERT: Crash closes southbound lanes on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says southbound lanes on Savannah Highway are closed after an accident.

Officers say the southbound lanes of Savannah Highway at Dobbin Road are closed because of an overturned vehicle and entrapment.

Northbound lanes are open.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

🚨 Traffic Alert 🚨

All lanes on Savannah Hwy Southbound at Dobbin Rd. are CLOSED due to an overturned vehicle with entrapment. Northbound lanes are open. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Drive safely! #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/iU8F147GQD — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.