FIRST ALERT: Crash closes southbound lanes on Savannah Highway
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says southbound lanes on Savannah Highway are closed after an accident.
Officers say the southbound lanes of Savannah Highway at Dobbin Road are closed because of an overturned vehicle and entrapment.
Northbound lanes are open.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
