Fleming alleges ‘biased’ judge in appeal of prison sentence

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The former South Carolina attorney facing more than 13 years in prison on 23 state charges alleges the judge who sentenced him was biased against him.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Corey Fleming on Sept. 14 to a total of 13 years and 10 months in state prison for his crimes.

In an amended appeal filed Monday, Fleming’s team argues that while he pleaded guilty to 23 total crimes, the sentence is excessive, unfair and biased.

Fleming’s attorneys argue that the time is “grossly out of proportion to the severity of the crimes.”

Fleming was charged with using his position of trust as a lawyer to steal money from clients. Prosecutors say they can trace more than $3 million of stolen funds to Fleming.

Court documents filed on Monday allege the sentence violated the Eighth Amendment, which forbids excessive bail, excessive fines or cruel and unusual punishments. The appeal also alleges Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman was biased against Fleming as a result of the Alex Murdaugh case, over which Newman also presided, which Fleming claims created “spill-over bias.”

Fleming’s lawyers also take issue with how Newman talked about Alex Murdaugh during Fleming’s sentencing. Newman called both their crimes “unimaginable, unprecedented, and the greatest offense committed for a lawyer in the history of the State of South Carolina.”

“[Newman] referred to this case as being as bad as it gets for a lawyer who has a prior record,” court documents state. “He then stated that although Mr. Fleming has no prior convictions – when ‘you carry on a scheme of over a decade, that’s a record, a record that did not result in charges or convictions but a record of his life.’ Additionally, the circuit court made repeated extra-judicial remarks about the co-defendant Alexander Murdaugh and the cases. Not only were these statements inappropriate and evidenced bias against the defendant but they were not disclosed to plea counsel.”

The appeal also alleges the court made a mistake in failing to read or consider filings Fleming submitted, including the federal sentencing.

Federal Judge Richard Gergel recognized he had no control over the state court’s sentencing, but reportedly said he would recommend that Fleming serve no additional prison time over the federal sentence of about four years.

However, Newman said at the sentencing for the state charges that he had not reviewed the federal court’s sentencing because he did not defer to federal court for sentencing decisions.

The appeal also alleges the sentencing violated Fleming’s due process rights and resulted in “a gross sentencing disparity.”

Fleming’s 23 charges could have carried up to 195 years in prison if he had been given the maximum sentence served back-to-back. Still, his lawyers say his nearly 14-year sentence was excessive compared to his crimes and biased compared to his crimes.

