Mount Pleasant Police mourns loss of retired K9

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police is mourning the loss of a seven-year member of the force.

Thor, a half German Shepherd and half Belgian Malinois K9, died at his home Monday.

Thor joined the agency in 2014 and was trained for patrol work and narcotics detection.

The agency said Thor helped rescue overdose victims and assisted with an armed robbery and a burglary.

Thor served the department for seven years before retiring in 2021.

