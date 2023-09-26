New Lowcountry reps crowned for Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Six young ladies are moving on to the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen competitions after earning crowns and scholarships in Walterboro on Saturday.

Alli Stovall was named Miss Lowcountry. The 20-year-old is the marketing director for several Lowcountry businesses and hopes to become a Chief Fundraising Officer at a Children’s Research Hospital.

Miss Summerville is 19-year-old Nicole Herrera. She goes to Coastal Carolina where plans to become an investigative journalist. Herrera also earned the Overall Talent award.

Reilly Ray is the new Miss North Charleston. The 21-year-old is a senior political science major at Clemson University. Ray was awarded the on-stage question award.

All three women earned a $500 college scholarship and will go on to the Miss South Carolina competition where they can win more scholarships.

In the teen division, 14-year-old Ely Carroll was crowned Miss Lowcountry Teen 2024.

Miss Summerville Teen is now held by 17-year-old Jordan Rabon, a high school senior who is dual enrolled at Central Carolina Technical College. Rabon also took home the People’s Choice award and the Spirit of the Lowcountry award.

High school senior Katie Clark won the title of Miss North Charleston Teen.

Each teen winner took home a $200 college scholarship and will have their entries paid for the Miss South Carolina Teen competition next June.

