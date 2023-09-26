SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North America to experience solar eclipse in October

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Rifka Majjid, File)
By Austin Lowe, Gray News staff and Josh White
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - On Oct. 14, the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun, darkening the sky across North, Central and South America, according to NASA.

October’s eclipse will be known as an annular solar eclipse because of the moon’s position during the event.

According to NASA, the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun while it is near its farthest point from the Earth. That makes the moon appear smaller than the sun from the ground, so it will not completely block the sun during the maximum phase, when the moon covers the sun at its highest percentage.

The next total solar eclipse, when the moon fully covers the sun during the maximum phase, will occur in 2024.

During the upcoming annular eclipse, the moon will cover most of the sun if you are in the direct path of the eclipse. The moon will appear to have a ring of fire around it for those in the path.

For other parts of the continental U.S., the event will appear as a partial eclipse.

Parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, California and Oregon will be in the direct path of the annular eclipse, according to the Time and Date website, where you can find specific times to view the eclipse at your location.

Even though the sun will be partly blocked by the moon, it will still be dangerous to look directly at it. NASA recommends eclipse glasses to view the event.

The space agency said you can look at the eclipse without glasses during 100% totality, or when the moon completely covers the sun during a total solar eclipse. But once even a sliver of the sun peeks from behind the moon, eclipse glasses are a must once again.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Video circulating on social media shows a student bleeding after a reported stabbing incident...
Stall High School student charged after stabbing another student
Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
‘We’re going to break our own record,’ Trump tells SC voters
During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
North Charleston Police said they responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning that...
Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea
Andrews Police is investigating after finding two victims of a shooting Sunday night.
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Andrews
Cedric Myers, of Wando, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, deputies say.
Berkeley Co. deputies charge man in shooting that injured 2
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old in connection with a shooting.
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. deputies charge man in shooting that injured 2
Community activist Mika Gadsden is one of six trying to become Charleston's next mayor.
VIDEO: Hear from Charleston mayoral candidate Mika Gadsden