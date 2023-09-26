SC Lottery
Officers investigating North Charleston shooting

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive for a reported shooting around 2 p.m., spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital.

No word yet on his condition.

No arrests have been made.

Jacobs said the investigation is ongoing.

