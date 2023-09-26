SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa constrictor under the hood of a car on Tuesday morning.(Source: Matt Trudeau)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Technicians at a Myrtle Beach car dealership found more than just the engine under the hood of a car Tuesday morning.

They discovered an eight-foot albino boa constrictor!

Matt Trudeau, who works as a senior master technician at Beach Automotive Group, took pictures of the monster snake.

Caption

Trudeau said his co-worker, Tony Galli, was the one who made the discovery.

Trudeau said that the car was brought in for issues that were not snake related. He said Galli test drove the car on Monday and then brought it into the shop.

Then on Tuesday morning, when Galli opened the hood of the car, he was quite surprised to find the albino boa constrictor.

Trudeau said Russell Cavender, who is well-known in the Grand Strand for critter removal, came in to get the snake out of the car.

Trudeau said that Cavender is now trying to find the snake a home.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video circulating on social media shows a student bleeding after a reported stabbing incident...
Stall High School student charged after stabbing another student
Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina...
‘We’re going to break our own record,’ Trump tells SC voters
During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
North Charleston Police said they responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning that...
Coroner IDs victim of Saturday shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Z’Nigere Wilson-Armstead wants her mother, Zataé Paulette Wilson, who was shot and killed...
‘Not just a girlfriend’: Victim’s daughter shares her mother’s legacy
Andrews Police is investigating after finding two victims of a shooting Sunday night.
Police investigating deadly double shooting in Andrews
Cedric Myers, of Wando, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, deputies say.
Berkeley Co. deputies charge man in shooting that injured 2
I Am Voices is a woman, minority and survivor led, nonprofit organization. It's dedicated to...
VIDEO: Lowcountry organization supports women victims of assault, trafficking
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old in connection with a shooting.
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. deputies charge man in shooting that injured 2