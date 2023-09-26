Police investigating deadly double shooting in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Andrews Police is investigating after finding two victims of a shooting Sunday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Main Street and Beech Avenue just after 9 p.m. Sunday and located two gunshot victims.

The victims were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victims as 17-year-old Sean Holmes and 28-year-old Daimone Brockington.

Officers said members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called in to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Andrews Police Department at 843-264-5223.

