Proposed renovations in the works for Charleston Fire Station 18

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Fire Department Station 18 could expect a facelift if Charleston City Council decides to move forward with starting the designs.

As part of this proposed interior makeover, the station would get added flooring, more police offices, a roll call room, kitchenette and the fire station facilities would expand.

“It’s to provide a more efficient place for public safety personnel to serve the citizens on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy Peninsula,” City of Charleston’s director of Parks and Capital Projects Jason Kronsberg says.

Kronsberg says the station currently has an open space concept as their second floor and houses both fire and police. It also used to house the Daniel Island recreation department, but since the new rec center opened, the station has a lot of leftover space.

The city says this station has never been fully revamped except for routine maintenance, and both police and fire have been requesting new designs for years. According to the city council agenda, they are asking for a little over $94,000 for professional design and construction admin services that would come out of the facility’s maintenance budget.

“Any city project certainly is the citizen’s project,” Kronsberg says. “And the good thing about this is this will enhance public safety in the area... So, this is about public safety and expanding public safety services across the city.”

If the design contract is approved during Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the city will still need to seek cost estimates, establish a budget and then put out bids for construction.

There is no set timeline of when this project will start or be completed as of now.

