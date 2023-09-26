Rain chances increase over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cloud cover will be around for the rest of the day and showers are possible this afternoon and evening. It won’t be as warm today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A weak front will move across the area tonight with highs only in the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday. Scattered rain will be possible tonight and on Wednesday before drier weather starts to return to the Lowcountry on Thursday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe continues to move westward as a disorganized storm this morning. Philippe is expected to weaken and fall apart by this weekend. There is a tropical disturbance behind Philippe which may become our next tropical depression in the next few days.

TODAY: Becoming Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 83, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 77, Low 66.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 80, Low 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 82, Low 66.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83, Low 65.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82, Low 64.

