Reward offered for information on Nexton homicide of 23-year-old
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened in August.
Hunter Keith Baum, 23, of Summerville, died from a gunshot wound he received while driving on Nexton Parkway near I-26 at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 15.
An incident report states deputies found a man, later identified as Baum, in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Baum was transported to MUSC where he died Aug. 21.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Baum’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information regarding the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkely County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4169 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.
