Reward offered for information on Nexton homicide of 23-year-old

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a homicide that happened in August.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened in August.

Hunter Keith Baum, 23, of Summerville, died from a gunshot wound he received while driving on Nexton Parkway near I-26 at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 15.

An incident report states deputies found a man, later identified as Baum, in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Baum was transported to MUSC where he died Aug. 21.

Deputies released pictures of Baum and his vehicle in the Tuesday release.
Deputies released pictures of Baum and his vehicle in the Tuesday release.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Baum’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information regarding the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkely County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4169 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

