Scattered showers possible today and tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will be on the increase and the showers won’t be far behind today! Early morning sunshine will quickly give way to clouds which will give way to scattered showers by this afternoon. A few showers are even possible this morning, especially south of I-26. Highs today will only reach the low 80s following a couple days with highs near 90 degrees. A weak front will sag south through the area tonight with highs only in the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday. Scattered rain will be possible tonight and on Wednesday before drier weather starts to return to the Lowcountry on Thursday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe continues to move westward as a disorganized storm this morning. Philippe is expected to weaken and fall apart by this weekend. There is a tropical disturbance behind Philippe which may become our next tropical depression in the next few days.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 83.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 77.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 82.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

