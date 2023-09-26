Second suspect arrested in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police made a second arrest on Monday in a deadly August shooting outside a restaurant that left one woman dead.

Marvis Williams, 43, was taken into custody Monday. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to the Barrell House on Robertson Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 15 for a shooting.

Officers were able to identify Williams and 43-year-old Tamika Carter through surveillance footage and obtain arrest warrants.

Carter, a former Hampton County deputy, turned herself in a few days later.

Police say the shooting stems from an argument inside the Barrel House Grille that continued outside the establishment where the suspects fired a single gunshot striking 28-year-old Mia Tabb.

Tabb was taken by private car to Colleton County Medical Center where she was transferred to Trident Medical Center.

Tabb died on the way to the trauma center, police said.

Training records for Carter show she resigned from the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 16.

Records cite failure to cooperate with police and fleeing the scene of the shooting as reasons for her resignation in lieu of termination.

Jail records show Williams was being held without bond in the Colleton County Detention Center.

