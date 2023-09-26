SC Lottery
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business

A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OTWELL, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Elmer Buchta Trucking has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to the company, it has been in operation since 1938 when it started as a livestock and farm equipment hauler.

Representatives did not share an immediate reason as to why the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing was made earlier this month.

The trucking company was acquired by Transport Acquisitions earlier this year. At that time, Transport Acquisitions shared that it planned to expand the trucking company’s brand and footprint.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Elmer Buchta Trucking has 100 drivers and more than 230 vehicles.

