‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection to Johns Island shooting

By Steven Ardary and Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies say they are looking for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III in connection to a shooting that happened in the area of Mary Ann Point and Chisolm Roads around 12 p.m.

Deputies responded to the area on Johns Island just before noon for a report of shots fired.

Deputies said one person was shot and is at an area hospital. A vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

Burbage is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if located, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. William Muirheid at 843-554-2238.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

