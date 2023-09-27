Arrest made in Georgetown Co. grocery store armed robbery

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have made an arrest in a Sunday morning armed robbery at a grocery store.

Thomas Jermaine Blake, from Andrews, was charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and weapons charges, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Witnesses said a stocky man with shoulder-length dreadlocks approached the manager of the Piggly Wiggly on Ashland Avenue in Andrews around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said the man pulled a handgun and ordered the manager to open the store’s safe and put money in his backpack. The man then told the manager and other employees not to move for five minutes and rode his bicycle toward the intersection of Cherry and North Morgan streets, Lesley said.

Blake was being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

