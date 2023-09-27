Authorities unable to ID human remains found in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office says a private lab will be helping them identify the remains that were found over a year ago.

Human remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in rural Georgetown County on Sept. 21, 2022.

On Wednesday, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said that after waiting a year for DNA testing to come back, the results are inconclusive. The coroner’s office said this was the second time the remains were submitted for testing to SLED, and both tests were inconclusive.

The coroner’s office is now seeking the assistance of a private lab that can do further testing on the remains.

