SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Authorities unable to ID human remains found in Georgetown Co.

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office says a private lab will be helping them identify the remains that were found over a year ago.

Human remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in rural Georgetown County on Sept. 21, 2022.

On Wednesday, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said that after waiting a year for DNA testing to come back, the results are inconclusive. The coroner’s office said this was the second time the remains were submitted for testing to SLED, and both tests were inconclusive.

The coroner’s office is now seeking the assistance of a private lab that can do further testing on the remains.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Z’Nigere Wilson-Armstead wants her mother, Zataé Paulette Wilson, who was shot and killed...
‘Not just a girlfriend’: Victim’s daughter shares her mother’s legacy
Video circulating on social media shows a student bleeding after a reported stabbing incident...
Stall High School student charged after stabbing another student
Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran embarks 100 years of life
‘He’s an amazing man’: Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North...
Coroner identifies North Charleston man killed in Sunday night shooting
During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave

Latest News

People living in some Mount Pleasant neighborhoods are reporting hate speech flyers delivered...
VIDEO: ‘Very troubling’: Antisemitic flyers found at dozens of Mount Pleasant homes
At Edwards Park in historic Mount Pleasant, the park has been here since 1837, that’s why the...
Mount Pleasant community fights proposed dog park
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
SC attorney, former Citadel football QB Stanley Myers dies, school confirms
The filing period for candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Beaufort will open next...
Filing period of Beaufort mayor special election opens Oct. 6
Demolition and reconstruction are expected to begin soon at the Old Chicora Elementary School...
Renovations resume at Old Chicora Elementary School