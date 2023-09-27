Charleston Co. Schools superintendent releases statement regarding suspension

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District Superintendent released a statement following the Board of Trustees’ decision to place him on administrative leave.

Dr. Eric Gallien was placed on paid administrative leave in a 5-4 vote during the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees meeting Monday night.

The vote was carried out by Carlotte Bailey, Edward Kelly, Keith Grybowski, Leah Whatley and Pamela McKinney, all of whom are endorsed by Moms for Liberty.

The reason behind the investigation or the administrative leave has not been provided.

Gallien released the following statement regarding the board’s decision:

From the day I arrived in Charleston County with my family and began proudly serving as your Superintendent, we have been deeply moved by your warm embrace, energized spirit, and sincere sense of family that made us feel instantly at home.

Therefore, after the board’s decision on Monday, it came as no surprise we would experience such overwhelming support from our scholars, families, staff, and the community. Words cannot express how grateful I am for your countless messages of encouragement, commitment, and hope.

Our scholars - you must always hold dear the fact that CCSD belongs to you, it is your school district. You are what is most important to all of us. My absence will not diminish my unwavering dedication to each of you, nor our work to ensure your education is a tool of empowerment to shape your future, reach your dreams, and positively impact the world around you. Stay focused on your studies, explore your passions, embrace curiosity, and seize the many opportunities that lie before you.

Our staff, families, and community - throughout my entire career, have come to realize change is always happening, and it is never easy. Although recent events have raised questions and concerns, we must continue to respect the investigative process, and believe in our board’s commitment to CCSD’s stated value, of “Integrity - honoring truthfulness, fairness and transparency.” When grounded in this value, the investigative process can be a journey of learning and improvement for all of us.

Lastly, it was you, the Charleston County community who through your engagement in the superintendent hiring process, created the candidate profile that would ultimately provide me the opportunity to proudly serve you in this capacity, and I am grateful for your partnership. I remain confident this process will make us stronger as together we continue our selfless support of scholars and each other, and emerge better as a result.

Gallien’s contract began on July 1, when he became the highest-paid employee in the Charleston County School District’s history with a salary of $275,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.