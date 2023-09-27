SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Fire hosts free education event to save lives

By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department wants you to learn how to save lives.

They’re hosting two free events: “Stop the Bleed” and “Hands-Only CPR.”

These skills might just save someone’s life, maybe even yours.

Officials stress that these skills can be a lifesaver.

The sessions start with an explanation of why these skills matter, followed by a demonstration.

Then, it’s your turn for some hands-on practice.

“Stop the Bleed” teaches how to control bleeding, while “Hands-Only CPR” focuses on doing CPR during a cardiac arrest until help arrives.

Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh says these skills will allow people to act quickly during an emergency.

“We want the bystander to act when it’s safe to do so to get involved and become that immediate responder”, Julazadeh said. “Those who could be witnessing an incident or accident or perhaps you have a loved one who is injured you can take immediate action and control that situation while activating 911 and getting emergency responders on the way.”

You’ll also learn how to use a tourniquet and how naloxone or Narcan nasal spray works. Keep in mind, that “Hands-Only CPR” won’t give you a certificate for job requirements.

The event starts Thursday at Citadel Mall in the Reserve Community Room.

“Stop The Bleed” runs from 11 a.m. to Noon, and “Hands-Only CPR” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

There has been a lot of positive feedback from those who have attended the classes.

“They’ve enjoyed not only the content and material but also interacting with our first responders and kind of getting that first-hand view of the types of situations they may expect and again that’s to help better prepare them for what they could run into so they can take action”, said Julazadeh.

Registration is encouraged and spots are limited. You can sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video circulating on social media shows a student bleeding after a reported stabbing incident...
Stall High School student charged after stabbing another student
Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran embarks 100 years of life
‘He’s an amazing man’: Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
Z’Nigere Wilson-Armstead wants her mother, Zataé Paulette Wilson, who was shot and killed...
‘Not just a girlfriend’: Victim’s daughter shares her mother’s legacy
Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North...
Coroner identifies North Charleston man killed in Sunday night shooting
During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave

Latest News

Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien speaks to the Board of...
‘We need answers’: Concerns raised over Charleston Co. school superintendent’s suspension
Mount Pleasant Police investigate suspicious activities involving pamphlets
Around 20 people gathered outside of the Charleston County School District headquarters for a...
Community hosts ‘vigil’ to rally behind Charleston Co. superintendent
Around 20 people gathered outside of the Charleston County School District headquarters for a...
VIDEO: Community hosts ‘vigil’ to rally behind Charleston Co. superintendent