Charleston Fire hosts free education event to save lives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department wants you to learn how to save lives.

They’re hosting two free events: “Stop the Bleed” and “Hands-Only CPR.”

These skills might just save someone’s life, maybe even yours.

Officials stress that these skills can be a lifesaver.

The sessions start with an explanation of why these skills matter, followed by a demonstration.

Then, it’s your turn for some hands-on practice.

“Stop the Bleed” teaches how to control bleeding, while “Hands-Only CPR” focuses on doing CPR during a cardiac arrest until help arrives.

Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh says these skills will allow people to act quickly during an emergency.

“We want the bystander to act when it’s safe to do so to get involved and become that immediate responder”, Julazadeh said. “Those who could be witnessing an incident or accident or perhaps you have a loved one who is injured you can take immediate action and control that situation while activating 911 and getting emergency responders on the way.”

You’ll also learn how to use a tourniquet and how naloxone or Narcan nasal spray works. Keep in mind, that “Hands-Only CPR” won’t give you a certificate for job requirements.

The event starts Thursday at Citadel Mall in the Reserve Community Room.

“Stop The Bleed” runs from 11 a.m. to Noon, and “Hands-Only CPR” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

There has been a lot of positive feedback from those who have attended the classes.

“They’ve enjoyed not only the content and material but also interacting with our first responders and kind of getting that first-hand view of the types of situations they may expect and again that’s to help better prepare them for what they could run into so they can take action”, said Julazadeh.

Registration is encouraged and spots are limited. You can sign up by clicking here.

