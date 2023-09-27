SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Filing period of Beaufort mayor special election opens Oct. 6

The filing period for candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Beaufort will open next...
The filing period for candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Beaufort will open next month.(WTOC)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The filing period for candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Beaufort will open next month.

The city announced candidate filing for the special election will open at noon on Oct. 6 and close at noon on Oct. 16.

Candidates must be registered to vote in South Carolina and a resident of the city of Beaufort.

A candidate information packet must be picked up from City Council Clerk Traci Guldner. The packet includes a statement of intention of candidacy that must be completed. A $250 filing fee must be returned by the noon Oct. 16 deadline to the council clerk’s office.

The council clerk is located on the second floor of city hall at 1911 Boundary Street. Office hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The special election is scheduled for Dec. 12, 2023. The winner would serve out the current term that expires in December 2024.

The city announced the resignation of Mayor Stephen Murray on Sept. 15. Mayor Pro Tem Michael McFee will become acting mayor until the special election is held to fill the vacated seat.

Murray was elected mayor in 2020 after spending six years on the city council being elected mayor while serving his second term in the council.

During the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s annual meeting in July, Murray was elected president of the Association of South Carolina Mayors.

In a statement, Murray touts the regional partnerships developed by the city.

“We’ve proved that local government can be responsive, that it can work with a robust list of partners to achieve shared goals, and ultimately provide high-quality daily services while also investing in our preferred future,” Murray said.

Murray said he’s been “actively fighting” against people “who’ve had their hands on political levers for a long time.”

“And while I’m proud of the work and I know there is still much to be done, I’m tired,” Murray said. “I’m tired of the daily barrage of uncivil and rude people accusing me of impropriety without a shred of proof. I’m tired of the ‘he said, she said’ middle school drama that is present among many of the folks that I’m required to work with outside of Team Beaufort. I’m also tired of prioritizing my civic job at the expense of my health, my family, my friends, my businesses, and my reputation.

“The City of Beaufort deserves a mayor that has their heart and energy fully committed to the job. A mayor who is fully committed to fighting the last bastions of the ‘good ole boys’, fully committed to responding to even the nastiest email with kindness, and fully committed to actively and consistently communicating their thoughts to the people they represent. I’d like to think at one time, not too distant ago, I was this mayor. But I do not feel like I am currently up to the task of the mayor I want to be, nor the one Beaufort deserves.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Z’Nigere Wilson-Armstead wants her mother, Zataé Paulette Wilson, who was shot and killed...
‘Not just a girlfriend’: Victim’s daughter shares her mother’s legacy
Video circulating on social media shows a student bleeding after a reported stabbing incident...
Stall High School student charged after stabbing another student
Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran embarks 100 years of life
‘He’s an amazing man’: Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North...
Coroner identifies North Charleston man killed in Sunday night shooting
During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave

Latest News

With Tropical Storm Philippe slowly gaining strength, the National Hurricane Center says a...
Tropical Storm Philippe slightly stronger, next system more likley to develop
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed the first...
SC Health Dept. confirms season’s 1st flu-related death
VIDEO: SC Health Dept. confirms season’s 1st flu-related death
President Joe Biden used his veto powers on Tuesday striking down a pair of joint resolutions...
Biden vetoes resolution to remove bat that calls SC home from endangered list