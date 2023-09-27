SC Lottery
SC attorney, former Citadel football QB Stanley Myers dies, school confirms

Started 43 out of 44 games as quarterback
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died Wednesday morning, the school said on its website.(The Citadel)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel announced Wednesday that one of its former football players and a member of the military college’s Board of Visitors has died.

Stanley Myers, a member of the class of 1998, died Wednesday morning, the school said on its website.

His age and cause of death were not listed.

Myers was a partner with the Moore Bradley Myers in West Columbia and is a Judge Advocate General, his law firm’s website states.

Myers graduated from the South Carolina Corps of Cadets with a degree in political science and began serving on the board in 2014. He was reelected for another term in 2020, the school said.

The Swansea native wore the number 16 for the Bulldogs and started 43 out of 44 games as a quarterback, his bio states.

“He is the only player in Citadel history to ever throw for 3,000-plus yards and to rush for 2,000-plus yards,” the site states.

There was no immediate word on final arrangements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

