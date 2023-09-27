SC Lottery
Funeral arrangements announced for former SC Rep. David Mack III

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Funeral arrangements are in place for a former Lowcountry Lawmaker and State Rep. David Mack III, who died on Thursday.

Former Democratic South Carolina State Rep. David Mack III died on Thursday, his widow, Sheryl announced.

Mack served in the state House representing District 109, which included parts of Dorchester and Charleston Counties from 1996 to 2020.

He also served with the North Charleston Branch of the NAACP and on the Board of Directors for the South Carolina Coalition for Black Voter Participation and was co-chair of the Progressive Network, his biography on the South Carolina State House website.

Mack was also a businessman and the longtime host of a public affairs radio show on Saturdays.

The wake for Mack will be held at the Old Bethel United Methodist Church on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the funeral will be held at the Royal Baptist Church Family Life Center on Saturday at 1 p.m., the David Mack Radio Show said.

SERVICES FOR DAVID MACK III The wake for our beloved David Mack, III will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 29th at...

Posted by The David Mack Radio Show on Sunday, September 24, 2023

He is survived by his wife and their three children. He was 69 years old.

