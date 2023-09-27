Live 5 News nominated for 15 RTDNAC Awards
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News has been nominated for 15 awards from the Radio, Television, and Digital News Association of the Carolinas, more than any other South Carolina television station.
The 15 nominations, released this week, include Live 5 anchors, reporters, producers, newscasts and individual reports.
Here are the awards for which Live 5 News has received a nomination:
- Best Newscast: Live 5 News 6 a.m. – Ashley Fullerton, Katie Kamin, Nick Reagan, Joey Sovine, Elisheva Wimberly
- Breaking News: Bomb Threat Interrupts Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial
- General News: Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial – Live 5 News team
- News Special: “I Am Charleston”: Inside the International African American Museum – Jesikah Lawrence, Callista Brown, Raphael James, Ann McGill, Randolph Miller
- Original Web Reporting: Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Blog – Steven Ardary
- Special Report: Alex Murdaugh Guilty Verdict
- Sports Special: “Quest for Perfection” – Kevin Bilodeau, Thomas Gruel, Michal Higdon, Summer Huechtker
- AP Freedom of Information Award: “Inside the Brittanee Drexel Case” – Blair Sabol, Katie Kamin, Ainslie Lycans
- TV News Anchor of the Year: Ann McGill
- TV News Anchor Team of the Year: Ann McGill and Raphael James
- TV News Investigative Reporter of the Year: Blair Sabol
- TV News Reporter of the Year: Nick Reagan
- TV Special Projects Producer: Thomas Gruel
- TV Sportscaster of the Year: Kevin Bilodeau
- TV Weathercaster of the Year: Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh
The award winners will be announced on Nov. 11 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
