Live 5 News nominated for 15 RTDNAC Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News has been nominated for 15 awards from the Radio, Television, and Digital News Association of the Carolinas, more than any other South Carolina television station.

The 15 nominations, released this week, include Live 5 anchors, reporters, producers, newscasts and individual reports.

Here are the awards for which Live 5 News has received a nomination:

Best Newscast: Live 5 News 6 a.m. – Ashley Fullerton, Katie Kamin, Nick Reagan, Joey Sovine, Elisheva Wimberly

Breaking News: Bomb Threat Interrupts Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

General News: Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial – Live 5 News team

News Special: “I Am Charleston”: Inside the International African American Museum – Jesikah Lawrence, Callista Brown, Raphael James, Ann McGill, Randolph Miller

Original Web Reporting: Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Blog – Steven Ardary

Special Report: Alex Murdaugh Guilty Verdict

Sports Special: “Quest for Perfection” – Kevin Bilodeau, Thomas Gruel, Michal Higdon, Summer Huechtker

AP Freedom of Information Award: “Inside the Brittanee Drexel Case” – Blair Sabol, Katie Kamin, Ainslie Lycans

TV News Anchor of the Year: Ann McGill

TV News Anchor Team of the Year: Ann McGill and Raphael James

TV News Investigative Reporter of the Year: Blair Sabol

TV News Reporter of the Year: Nick Reagan

TV Special Projects Producer: Thomas Gruel

TV Sportscaster of the Year: Kevin Bilodeau

TV Weathercaster of the Year: Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh

The award winners will be announced on Nov. 11 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.