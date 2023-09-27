Mount Pleasant Police investigate suspicious activities involving pamphlets

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are looking for clues about suspicious activity involving pamphlets.

Sgt. Ashley Croy said police were contacted Tuesday about pamphlets distributed around the area of Charleston National Golf Club.

Police have not provided details about the content of the pamphlets but say the incident was documented and is being investigated.

Anyone who has received a suspicious pamphlet or flyer in the area is asked to contact police at 843-743-7200.

