One shot on Johns Island, suspect at large, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies responded to Mary Ann Point and Harry Wilson on Johns Island just before noon for a report of shots fired.

Deputies said one person was shot and is at an area hospital. A vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

The suspect is still at large, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

