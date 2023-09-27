SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ozzy Osbourne wants to record a new album and tour again next year, reports say

Singer Ozzy Osbourne performs during halftime of an NFL football game on Sept. 8, 2022, in...
Singer Ozzy Osbourne performs during halftime of an NFL football game on Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly started working on a new record.

The heavy metal legend told Metal Hammer magazine that he plans to record the album sometime in early 2024 with plans on going back on the road.

“I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road,” Osbourne reportedly said in an interview.

The Black Sabbath singer announced earlier this year that he was retiring from touring due to health concerns.

But this month he offered a more positive health update.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank God. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain anymore and the surgery on my spine went great,” Osbourne is quoted.

In July, Osbourne called off his headlining set at the Power Trip festival. He was scheduled to co-headline the event with such groups as Metallica, AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses.

He was able to give two live performances, one in Birmingham, England, and the other in Los Angeles, last year, but each lasted only one or two songs, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

Osbourne said he is feeling better and already has begun work on the new album while taking his time.

“I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year,” Osbourne reportedly said. “I want to take my time with this one!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Z’Nigere Wilson-Armstead wants her mother, Zataé Paulette Wilson, who was shot and killed...
‘Not just a girlfriend’: Victim’s daughter shares her mother’s legacy
Video circulating on social media shows a student bleeding after a reported stabbing incident...
Stall High School student charged after stabbing another student
Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran embarks 100 years of life
‘He’s an amazing man’: Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North...
Coroner identifies North Charleston man killed in Sunday night shooting
During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave

Latest News

People living in some Mount Pleasant neighborhoods are reporting hate speech flyers delivered...
VIDEO: ‘Very troubling’: Antisemitic flyers found at dozens of Mount Pleasant homes
As the deadline for a possible government shutdown approaches, the South Carolina Association...
Potential government shutdown would affect flooding insurance in Lowcountry
At Edwards Park in historic Mount Pleasant, the park has been here since 1837, that’s why the...
Mount Pleasant community fights proposed dog park
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
SC attorney, former Citadel football QB Stanley Myers dies, school confirms
Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.
Troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Colorado